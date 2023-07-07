Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 255,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 203,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

