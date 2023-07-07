CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 2.5 %

CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

