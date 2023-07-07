NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

