Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Trading Down 1.2 %

Tarena International stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.51.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

