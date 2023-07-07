Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
