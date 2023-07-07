Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Insider Transactions at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

