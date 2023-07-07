Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) and The Competition Critical Survey

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Free Report) is one of 274 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Redwood Capital Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Redwood Capital Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 1093 3146 3179 41 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 354.05%. Given Redwood Capital Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Capital Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 36.72% 10.45% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A 41.31 Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors $4.13 billion $1.19 billion 260.69

Redwood Capital Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Capital Bancorp. Redwood Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Redwood Capital Bancorp competitors beat Redwood Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, re-order checks, and online and mobile banking services. Redwood Capital Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Eureka, California.

