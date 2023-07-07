Critical Contrast: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.50 billion 2.10 $433.55 million $3.60 15.52 NVIDIA $26.97 billion 38.55 $4.37 billion $1.92 219.29

Volatility and Risk

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 NVIDIA 1 5 30 1 2.84

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $392.70, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 21.19% 20.08% 15.20% NVIDIA 18.52% 23.63% 12.79%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

