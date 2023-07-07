Critical Comparison: The Sage Group (SGGEF) vs. The Competition

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Free Report) is one of 292 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Sage Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Sage Group pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares The Sage Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A The Sage Group Competitors -44.54% -247.96% -7.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

54.7% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Sage Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group N/A N/A 67.61 The Sage Group Competitors $615.55 million -$4.92 million 584.27

The Sage Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than The Sage Group. The Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Sage Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Sage Group Competitors 423 1742 4744 64 2.64

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.91%. Given The Sage Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Sage Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

