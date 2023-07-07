Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $47.83

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.