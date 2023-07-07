Reviewing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Free Report) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $3.95 million 4.52 -$5.18 million ($0.09) -2.56 Harbour Energy $3.48 billion 0.65 $101.10 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -55.93% -44.59% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NXT Energy Solutions and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harbour Energy has a consensus target price of $370.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,614.78%. Given Harbour Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harbour Energy is more favorable than NXT Energy Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats NXT Energy Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

