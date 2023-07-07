Comparing American International (AMIH) & The Competition

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 949 1630 67 2.55

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 88.61%. Given American International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $565.41 million $14.46 million 316.01

This table compares American International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.37% -36.05% -2.59%

Summary

American International competitors beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

