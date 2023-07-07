Analyzing Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) and Its Peers

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) is one of 1,197 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund $67.46 million N/A -1,148.31 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors $222.89 million -$7.87 million -12.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors 1153 4802 5925 93 2.41

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.29%. Given Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors 378.94% 7.92% 4.97%

Dividends

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays out -10,341.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 639.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund competitors beat Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. was formed on July 27, 2010 is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.