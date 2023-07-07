The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.06.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.57.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

