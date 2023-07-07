Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,981 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 1,948 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 871.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.25 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

