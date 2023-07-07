HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

HTCR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. Research analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

In other news, CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,960,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,783,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,861 shares of company stock valued at $416,081. 59.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.