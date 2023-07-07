HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
HTCR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.46.
HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. Research analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
