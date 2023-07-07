Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Hyperfine Stock Performance
NASDAQ HYPR opened at $2.19 on Friday. Hyperfine has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 775.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyperfine will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hyperfine
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hyperfine
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.