Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYPR opened at $2.19 on Friday. Hyperfine has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 775.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyperfine will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Hyperfine by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hyperfine by 147.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the second quarter worth $41,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

