iShares Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,349 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 312% compared to the average daily volume of 3,237 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.