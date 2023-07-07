Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $65.14

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE ENV opened at $57.53 on Friday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 411,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

