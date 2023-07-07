Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.