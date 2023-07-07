Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $40.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.06 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

