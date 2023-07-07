Head to Head Survey: UTG (UTGN) vs. Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.69 billion $1.27 billion 58.13

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 315 1928 1859 68 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 211.98%. Given UTG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.57% 7.68% 0.89%

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

