Critical Survey: Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) & HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A)

HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Free Report) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

HEICO pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Elbit Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Elbit Systems pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elbit Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of HEICO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HEICO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HEICO and Elbit Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares HEICO and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems 5.13% 10.86% 3.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HEICO and Elbit Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO $2.21 billion 8.57 N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems $5.51 billion 1.68 $275.45 million $6.39 32.79

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than HEICO.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats HEICO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference shielding and suppression filters; power conversion and interface products; interconnection devices; power electronics; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; memory products and specialty semiconductors; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; RF and microwave products; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems and airborne antennas; nuclear radiation detectors; silicone products; power amplifiers; ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs and connectors; technical surveillance countermeasures equipment; RF receivers and sources; embedded computing solutions; test sockets and adapters; and radiation assurance services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments. It also offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities. In addition, the company manufactures and sells data links and radio communication systems and equipment, and cyber intelligence, autonomous, and homeland security solutions. Further, it provides various electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and laser systems; armored vehicle and other platforms survivability and protection systems, artillery, and mortar systems, as well as provides various training and support services. Additionally, the company offers products and systems solutions to military, homeland security, medical instrumentation, and commercial aviation clients. It markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. It also has operations in Israel, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

