Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

