Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $85.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.