Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.