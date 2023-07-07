Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $1,001.29

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,001.29.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 67.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Trading Down 2.1 %

About WPP

WPP stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76.

(Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.