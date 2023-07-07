Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) versus Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Head to Head Analysis

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $114.42 million 3.13 -$78.30 million ($0.65) -3.89 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -78.13% -35.10% -27.43% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Energy Vault and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Vault and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 175.27%.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -3.92, indicating that its share price is 492% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Axion Power International

(Free Report)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

