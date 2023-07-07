Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $8.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLAKY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DLAKY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

