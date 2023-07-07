Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) vs. PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Financial Review

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) and PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PLDT pays an annual dividend of $128.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 615.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.30 billion N/A $255.55 million $0.81 4.57 PLDT N/A N/A N/A $159.32 0.13

Analyst Recommendations

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus target price of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 508.64%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than PLDT.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 21.39% 32.67% 11.50% PLDT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats PLDT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. It also provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions; and digital services, including search, invoice, and TL services, as well as information, entertainment, and application services. In addition, the company offers TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents; fizy, a music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani, a browser and search engine. Further, the company offers BiP, a messaging application that allows to share pictures, videos, sound recordings, and text messages; Merhaba Umut, an application that meets the communication needs of Arabic speakers; and home internet and TV services. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About PLDT

(Free Report)

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and operation of mobile virtual network and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and voice services; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.