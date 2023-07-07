The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.12.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

