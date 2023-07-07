Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.88 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 96.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

