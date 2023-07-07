Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) versus Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Head to Head Contrast

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) and Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rain Oncology has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Rain Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$120.72 million ($3.22) -0.75 Rain Oncology N/A N/A -$75.72 million ($2.60) -0.41

Profitability

Pyxis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rain Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Rain Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A -60.85% -50.47% Rain Oncology N/A -81.40% -69.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Rain Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Rain Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pyxis Oncology and Rain Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rain Oncology 0 10 2 0 2.17

Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 478.51%. Rain Oncology has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,488.79%. Given Rain Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rain Oncology is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

Summary

Rain Oncology beats Pyxis Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company's antibody drug conjugate product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational human immunoglobulin G1 isotype site-specifically conjugated, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and kidney cancer. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology Inc., a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. The company was formerly known as Rain Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Rain Oncology Inc. in December 2022. Rain Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

