Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $32.78

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

