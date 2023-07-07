National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

