Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $10.00

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Curaleaf Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.46 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

