Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $14.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $14.99 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,084,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.