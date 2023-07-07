Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $65.35

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

