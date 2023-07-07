Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) PT at $67.67

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.