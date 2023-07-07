Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $153.14

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $132.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $170.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

