The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $161.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.8% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

