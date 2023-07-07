Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.7 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIFZF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

