FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $3.73 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 225 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 43.6 million square feet (4.0 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

