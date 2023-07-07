Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,127,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 3,408,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.59 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

