Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Declines By 17.8%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,139.0 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLBZF opened at $76.37 on Friday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.
About Heidelberg Materials
