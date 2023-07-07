Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Declines By 17.8%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,139.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLBZF opened at $76.37 on Friday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

