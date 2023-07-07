Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

Agra Ventures stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabis industry. The company engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, and marketing of cannabis and related products. Its flagship property is the Propagation Services Canada located in Delta, Canada. It also distributes medical cannabis in Europe.

