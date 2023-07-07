Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Agra Ventures Stock Performance
Agra Ventures stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Agra Ventures
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agra Ventures
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.