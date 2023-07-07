Contrasting Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) and Its Peers

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Free Report) is one of 274 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mountain Commerce Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Commerce Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Commerce Bancorp N/A N/A 25.00 Mountain Commerce Bancorp Competitors $4.13 billion $1.19 billion 260.99

Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Commerce Bancorp. Mountain Commerce Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.6% of Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mountain Commerce Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Commerce Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mountain Commerce Bancorp Competitors 36.72% 10.45% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Commerce Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Commerce Bancorp Competitors 1093 3146 3179 41 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 357.98%. Given Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Commerce Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Mountain Commerce Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.4% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mountain Commerce Bancorp peers beat Mountain Commerce Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards. The company also provides private banking, free fraud monitoring, estatement, remote deposit capture, and online banking services; and treasury management solutions. In addition, it offers fee based investment management accounts, such as individual stocks, stock mutual funds, and stock exchange traded funds; individual bonds, bond mutual funds, and fixed income exchange traded funds; and 529 college funding plans, as well as traditional, roth, and simple IRA's. Further, the company provides retirement plan consulting services comprising 401(k) and 403(b) plan design review and search services, fiduciary, investment committee support and guidance, and participant education and newsletters; life insurance for individuals, groups, or estate planning strategies; disability insurance and long term care insurance; and financial planning products and services. It operates through branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville, and Unicoi. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

