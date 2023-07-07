mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

mdf commerce Price Performance

MECVF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Further Reading

