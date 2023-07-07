Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRFFF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust formed primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

