Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,053,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 6,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,075.1 days.

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Alfa has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.78.

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

