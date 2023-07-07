Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,053,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 6,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,075.1 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Alfa has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.78.
Alfa Company Profile
